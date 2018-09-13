Market Overview

Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

September 13, 2018 4:15pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Apache Corporation ((NYSE, NASDAQ:APA) has declared the regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable November 21, 2018, to stockholders of record on October 22, 2018, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, updates, investor information and all recent press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

         
Contacts        
Media:   (713) 296-7189   Castlen Kennedy
Investor:   (281) 302-2286   Gary Clark
Website:   www.apachecorp.com
         

