Construction Partners, Inc. to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 17th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

DOTHAN, Ala., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it will participate in one-on-one meetings at the D.A. Davidson 17th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference being held in Chicago, Illinois on September 20 and 21. Alan Palmer, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to make a formal presentation on Thursday, September 20 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Central Time). The presentation will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the Company's website at http://ir.constructionpartners.net/events-and-presentations .

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, operating 30 hot mix asphalt plants and nine aggregate facilities. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of CPI's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for residential subdivisions, office and industrial parks, shopping centers and local businesses. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.