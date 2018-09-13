Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY). Our investigation concerns whether Alnylam has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 12, 2018, Nomura/Instinet analyst Christopher Marai stated that a review document released by the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research "highlights greater risk" with respect to certain trials of Alnylam's ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection, as well as "a limited market opportunity in TTRcardiomyopathy, and a potential platform safety risk." Specifically, Marair asserted that "[t]he document highlights FDA reviewers' concerns over cardiac deaths in patients treated with ONPATTRO and suggests that the drug should be limited to patients with polyneuropathy only (i.e., not patients with cardiac manifestations and polyneuropathy). Furthermore, we believe some comments on the lack of cardiac efficacy call into question claims made by [Alnylam] in this regard."

On this news, Alnylam's share price fell over 5%, closing at $94.75 on September 12, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alnylam shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

