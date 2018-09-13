L.B. Foster Company to Present at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on September 20, 2018
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR), announced today that Robert Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and James Maloney, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the 17th Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference to be held at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL. The Company's presentation will begin at 4:05 PM Central Time (5:05 PM Eastern Time) on Thursday, September 20, 2018.
A live audio webcast, presentation slides, and an audio replay will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com, under the Investor Relations page. The audio replay will be available for ninety days.
About L.B. Foster Company
L.B. Foster is a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and services for transportation and energy infrastructure with locations in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.
Investor Relations:
Judith Balog
(412) 928-3417
investors@lbfoster.com
L.B. Foster Company
415 Holiday Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15220