AgreeYa Empowers Next-Generation Digital Governments at CCISDA Fall Conference

FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgreeYa Solutions —a leading global software, solutions and services company—will proudly exhibit at the next California County Information Services Directors Association (CCISDA) Conference , scheduled to run from September 16 – 19 at the Town & Country hotel in San Diego, Calif. In accordance with their theme of "Empowering a Digital Government," AgreeYa's team will be on hand to spotlight its cutting-edge solutions to drive a better tomorrow for both citizens and officials. Attendees who visit the AgreeYa booth can expect to learn how to optimize operations with custom applications and automated software testing, transform services through business intelligence and analytics, empower employees with Microsoft Office 365, engage citizens using Microsoft SharePoint and more.



"Citizens today expect more value out of their government than ever before," says Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. "At this fall's CCISDA conference, we are excited to share our comprehensive set of capabilities that can help governments and counties optimize operations and streamline collaboration."

At Booth #79, AgreeYa's knowledgeable experts will showcase the brand's value-driven software and solutions in:

Intranet & Self-Service Portals for Citizens

Cloud & Infrastructure Services

Custom Web-based Application Development

BYOD and Mobility

Advanced Analytics and Business Intelligence

Software Test Automation

Through AgreeYa's modern lineup of offerings, county governments of varying sizes can address the ever-increasing expectations of citizens and stakeholders via cost-effective, innovative and transformative technology investments.

"Governments continue to be pressed by their constituencies for innovation in their processes," added Kaul. "It's high time to reinvent service models that encourage personnel to be proactive, responsible and accountable."

CCISDA is the official organization of county IT directors and CIOs throughout the state of California. With official meetings twice a year, each highly-attended conference covers a four-day period and includes specialized coursework, workshops, seminars and information exchange in the areas of computer applications and products, staff development, training and consulting services—as well as a complete show of new products and services by organizations that specialize in local government IT.

