MEDIA ALERT: BCYF and Jobcase to Host Free Event for Youth Job Seekers

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT: Ready, Set, Success, a free job fair for Boston's youth, ages 15 to 25. The event will offer young Bostonians free support and supplies to prepare for and enter the job market. Attendees will have access to free professional headshot photos provided by Jobcase, and professional clothing donated by the Salvation Army, Dress for Success and Solutions at Work. Jobcase will also provide resume support, career supplies, and food and beverages at the event.

WHO: The event is hosted by Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) and Jobcase, a leading social platform for worker empowerment

WHEN: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018

WHERE: Located at BCYF's Tobin Community Center, 1483 Tremont Street, Mission Hill.

To learn more about this event, please visit youth.boston.gov.

About Boston Centers for Youth and Families (BCYF)

BCYF is the City of Boston's largest youth and human service agency. BCYF operates 36 community centers in Boston that offer a variety of engaging and enriching programs for people of all ages created through community input and need. BCYF also oversees citywide programs including the nationally-recognized violence intervention and prevention Streetworker Program, the GIRLS Initiative, Camp Joy special needs program and many aquatic offerings.

About Jobcase

The Jobcase mission is to empower American workers. Jobcase.com is the free open-access social media platform where over 90 million registered members manage all aspects of their work lives. Jobcase technology also powers over 100 job sites and many non-profit driven activities via its Jobcase network. Jobcase has emerged as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Boston and is an industry-affiliated partner of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, CSAIL. For more information, visit www.jobcase.com.