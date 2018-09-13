Kuros Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Establishing the New Gold Standard in Bone Regeneration

SCHLIEREN (ZURICH), Switzerland, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuros Biosciences, (SWX:KURN) a full-fledged orthobiologics company with scientific, clinical, and commercial excellence in bone regeneration, announced today that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) luncheon on establishing the new gold standard in bone regeneration on Thursday, September 20 at the Hotel Richemond in Geneva, Switzerland.



The KOL event will feature presentations by KOLs John Sutcliffe MBChB FRCS(Ed) FRCS(SN), from the London Spine Clinic, and Andrew A. Sama, MD, from the Hospital for Special Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College, who will discuss the scientific rationale of Kuros's lead programs, Fibrin/PTH and MagnetOS, as well the overall treatment landscape in both Europe and the United States, and the commercial potential of Kuros's innovative portfolio in bone regeneration.

Kuros's CEO Joost de Bruijn will give a short investor presentation highlighting the Company's progress to date and upcoming milestones.

John Sutcliffe is Triage Consultant Spinal Neurosurgeon & Lead Clinician, London Spine Clinic, having trained in Edinburgh and qualifying in 1983. He was appointed as a consultant neurosurgeon in 1993 and has since concentrated exclusively in the management of patients with spinal disorders. He pioneered the concept of the multi-disciplinary team approach to spinal disorders, setting up the London Spine Clinic in 1997, the first hospital of its kind in the UK at the time. He resigned from the NHS in 2000 but remains an Emeritus Consultant at Barts' and the London NHS Trust. As training director in the NHS and at the London Spine Clinic and London Clinic Hospital, Mr. Sutcliffe has trained many young spinal surgeons in his 25 years as a consultant.

Dr. Andrew Sama serves as Director of Spine Surgery Fellowship at Hospital for Special Surgery & Associate Professor of Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College. Dr. Sama specializes in the management of all traumatic, degenerative, and deformity-related conditions of the cervical, thoracic, and lumbosacral spine. He has received a number of research grants, including funding from the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Sama is involved in product development and has helped design several orthopedic implant devices. He has published articles in numerous peer-reviewed medical journals and co-edited a textbook titled "Lateral Access Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery." He is on the editorial board of Current Reviews in Musculoskeletal Medicine and serves as a reviewer for the journals Spine and Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research.

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland and Bilthoven, The Netherlands. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kuros.ch for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

