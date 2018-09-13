The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Partners with Markets for Makers in Mega Social Media Seminar

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the 13th of October, Natalie Nagengast, Founder of Markets for Makers, is partnering with the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center to create the center's first mega seminar on using Facebook to promote Not for Profit events. The seminar will show how to use this simple, but powerful, tool to create alluring pages that result in successful charity events. The seminar is free to attend for nonprofit leaders. It will be four hours long, divided into two sessions with a complimentary luncheon in between.



Mr. Neil Brickfield of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Police Athletic League delivering a seminar in the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center to volunteers and representatives of nonprofits. The next luncheon in the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center will be on the 25th of September, with Tampa Bay Area nonprofits coming to meet new community groups & form new partnerships.





Ms. Nagengast has become skilled in using Facebook and other social media websites to promote her company's events. Her markets transform venues into a composition of artists, or "Makers" who create unique or hard-to-find items drawing thousands of visitors.

Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center, said, "We were established to help nonprofit or volunteer organizations that strive to improve our community and that is why we asked Natalie to share the keys to her successfully promoted national markets with such organizations."

"As humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once wrote," Soltero said, "'The way to happiness is far more easily followed when one supports people of goodwill.'"

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.

For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email CCVcenter@CCVFL.org .

Michael Soltero

(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99d7e726-df3d-40a8-aae9-d499c6c90cb8



