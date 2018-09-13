Educational Tea Socials at the Scientology Information Center

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 22nd and September 29th at 3pm, the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater will host a series of tea parties where people can "sip and learn." The events allow the community to enjoy tea, scones, pastries, clotted cream and jam while socializing. In addition, guests will view "Inside Scientology: Flag", an episode from the Scientology TV Network which provides a visual tour and intimate look at the history and significance of the Flag Building, the Church of Scientology's international religious retreat.



Ms. Skjelset welcoming the guests to the tea party at the Scientology Information Center on June 23rd. The Center hosts regular events and receptions for members of the community and is open daily from 10am-10pm for self-guided informational tours. No appointment is necessary to visit. The center is located in downtown Clearwater





"Tea drinking and tea socials go back at least 5,000 years," said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. "Today, there are thousands of teas, and it's the most widely consumed beverage in the world next to water. Tea can be found in almost 80% of all U.S. households."

"People of all ages and all backgrounds usually find something they have in common and connect over tea," said Skjelset. "In a book from 1893, Etiquette of Good Society by Lady Gertrude Elizabeth Campbell she said, ‘A tea, of whatever kind, may be made one of the most agreeable of meals; for tea always seems to produce sociability, cheerfulness, and vivacity.'"

"This Center is here for learning about new things," said Ms. Skjelset. "It is a beautiful, unique place that provides information for the community about our beliefs, social betterment programs, Churches around the world and the life of the Founder of Scientology Founder, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard. We also host community events such as these educational teas, music events and theatrical performances. It's a great way to bring the community together and have them enjoy themselves while learning about other people and things in life."

For more information about the Scientology Information Center or to attend the upcoming event, please contact Amber Skjelset, the Scientology Info Center Manager, at (727) 467-6966 or by e-mail: amber@cos.flag.org

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

