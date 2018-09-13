CLASS ACTION UPDATE for QRTEA and PZZA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 - September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Pinduoduo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate's strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Class Period: February 25, 2014 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Papa John's International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Papa John's executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (ii) Papa John's Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John's business and operations, and expose Papa John's to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (iv) as a result, Papa John's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

