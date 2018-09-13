HamiltonBuhl Committed to Inspiring Girls to Explore STEAM

Fairfield NJ, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted educational products designer and manufacturer, HamiltonBuhl® has made it a mission to offer invaluable products, resources, and tools to make STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education exciting and engaging for everyone.

There is currently a massive gender gap in STEAM fields and HamiltonBuhl® wants to do their part to bridge this divide, offering educators the right tools; creating exciting and engaging curriculum that will spark a lifelong passion in STEAM subjects.

HamiltonBuhl® wants to invite educators of all kinds to become a partner in this mission. HamiltonBuhl® welcomes any camps, schools, or organizations with the goal of providing STEAM education to girls and inspiring them to pursue these fields to take part. For more information on how to get involved or what HamiltonBuhl® can offer, please contact Eboker@HamiltonBuhl.com.

"This latest push to help organizations that are focused on giving girls a way to explore STEAM subjects is something that we take extremely seriously." Eva Boker, VP of Marketing at HamiltonBuhl® explained. "As a woman business leader, I understand how challenging it can be to navigate today's business environment. This mission is personal to me and HamiltonBuhl®, and we will continue to help bring more women into the world of STEAM."

Mary Lennon, Lead Developer for HamiltonBuhl® said, "I was the only girl in almost every one of my programming classes in high school. I love coding, it's rewarding and has purpose. I always knew I wanted to do something challenging and creative, which is exactly what coding lets me do. I think if more females encourage each other to go outside of traditional female job roles and into more exciting and economically beneficial ones, like in STEAM, we would see that there is room for everyone. That kind of environment isn't necessarily inviting to young girls if they are in it alone, but if we can inspire more to explore STEAM fields, it could be easier for more women to stick with their interests and become industry leaders."

HamiltonBuhl® has women holding key leadership positions throughout the organization. From marketing and business leaders to lead web developers, this mission is personal to everyone at the company. By reaching out to incredible camps, organizations, and schools focused on empowering young women and giving these students the resources to advance their STEAM skills, HamiltonBuhl® has become a key source for relevant STEAM products, classroom accessories, teacher resources, lesson plans, and informative content so these educational organizations have everything they need to continue progressing in the right direction.

About HamiltonBuhl®: The HamiltonBuhl® brand continues to expand and deliver exciting products to teachers, students and classrooms. Educational tools and products are available for students of all ages to create the best possible learning environment while making classroom integration simple. HamiltonBuhl® is the leading provider of headphones and headsets , STEAM tools and products and classroom accessories and necessities . Products are developed and tested with help from teachers and students to ensure they withstand the K-12 environment and have the desired educational impact.

