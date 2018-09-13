Canadian Web Hosting Celebrates 20th Anniversary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Web Hosting , Canada's leading provider of web hosting, cloud hosting, and infrastructure services, is celebrating 20 years in business this month. From its small beginnings in 1998, it has grown into a company with multiple offices and data centres across Canada. The company has proudly helped over 18,000 customers succeed in their online ventures.



Canadian Web Hosting's services and offerings have expanded over the last two decades in response to developments in the online landscape and the changing requirements of their customers. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Canadian Web Hosting is offering 20% off their web hosting services throughout the month of September.

"Over the past twenty years, I have watched our industry expand as the need to get online has become more important. Through it all, we have always remained true to our mission to support our customers with the latest technology and premium customer care," said Tony Chu, Co-Founder and CEO of Canadian Web Hosting. "I am looking forward to leading this company as we begin our next 20 years of helping people and businesses get online."

As part of their 20th anniversary celebrations, Canadian Web Hosting has also unveiled new corporate mascots , Scout, a beaver, and Nova, a polar bear, who reflect their proud Canadian identity. Look out for these new mascots on the Canadian Web Hosting website and social media pages.

To learn more about Canadian Web Hosting's services and it's 20% off offering for the month of September, contact Canadian Web Hosting by calling 1-888-821-7888 or by emailing sales@canadianwebhosting.com.

About Canadian Web Hosting

Since 1998, Canadian Web Hosting has been providing on-demand hosting solutions that include Shared Hosting , Virtual Private Servers (VPS) , Cloud Hosting , Dedicated Servers , and IT as a Service for Canadian companies of all sizes. Canadian Web Hosting is AT 101 SOC 2 and SOC 3 certified, ensuring that their processes and business practices are thoroughly audited against industry standards. For more information, visit them at http://www.canadianwebhosting.com.

