One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Globe Newswire  
September 13, 2018 11:31am   Comments
GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share.  The dividend is payable October 4, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2018. 

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The primary business of the Company is to acquire, own and manage a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties.  Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Contact:
One Liberty Properties
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
www.onelibertyproperties.com

