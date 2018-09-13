Real Endpoints Appoints Jeff Berkowitz, CEO and Director

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Endpoints (RE), a leader in the development and implementation of proprietary tools to strengthen pharmaceutical market access for an evolving healthcare landscape, announced today that Jeff Berkowitz, a 20-year veteran of the pharmaceutical, drug distribution, pharmacy and payer industries, has joined the company as CEO and member of the board of directors.



Jeff is one of the rare executives whose career has spanned most key verticals in global healthcare with executive committee and other senior roles at United Health Group, Walgreens Boots Alliance (formerly Walgreens), Merck and Schering-Plough.

"The seismic shifts in public policy, pricing, reimbursement and market access create enormous strategic challenges for biotech, pharma, payers, distributors and other key healthcare stakeholders," said Jeff. "Roger Longman and Norman Selby founded Real Endpoints to deliver practical solutions for achieving better patient outcomes and higher healthcare system value. RE today has established itself as a leader in this effort -- with extraordinary expertise, a strong portfolio of proprietary tools, and solutions, and deep client relationships. I am excited to join the company at this important stage and work with the team to significantly accelerate its growth, scale, and impact on patient health," Jeff continued.

"RE has been built on the fundamental principle that you can't solve access and cost problems without understanding the complex interrelationships of the healthcare ecosystem – and building trusted relationships with each stakeholder," said Roger Longman. "Jeff's leadership roles and deep knowledge of the healthcare landscape, his past successes, as well as his broad network among payers, PBMs, distributors and biopharma will allow RE to continue to create innovative solutions in an increasingly complex and changing healthcare system."

Most recently, Jeff served as an EVP at UnitedHealth Group, CEO of its Optum International business and as a strategic leader of OptumRx, its PBM. He joined United from the Walgreens Boots Alliance, where he'd been EVP and President, Pharma, Specialty and Market Access, responsible for a team of 5800 people charged with pricing, reimbursement, network contracting, drug procurement and all specialty pharmacy activities. Before moving to Walgreens, Jeff had spent 12 years at Schering-Plough and then Merck, ultimately as SVP, Global Market Access, accountable for all access, pricing, payor marketing, health outcomes and health technology assessments worldwide. He began his career as a lawyer at the international firm, Proskauer.

ABOUT REAL ENDPOINTS

Real Endpoints is a data/analytics and advisory firm focused on reimbursement, pricing and market access. It works at both the strategic and tactical levels. For example, building on its expertise in assessing pharmaceutical value, RE has pioneered value-based agreements between payers and medical-product companies through a unique end-to-end process from deal structure to post-deal data aggregation and monitoring. It also has a number of products that help biopharmaceutical companies improve their operational performance, including how to maximize returns from their increasingly important – and costly – Hub and patient services activities.



