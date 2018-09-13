Hilltop Cybersecurity, Inc. signed an exclusive Joint Venture agreement with WARP, LLC for digital asset protection

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hilltop Cybersecurity, Inc. (CYBX) (CSE:CYBX) (OTC:CYBXF) entered into a 5-year exclusive contract with WARP LLC the company which has produced such movies as Man on Fire, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Enemy of the State, among many others. The agreement allows Warp LLC to use Hilltop's patent-pending CryptoKEEP technology to secure movie, television and even production related IP assets such as dailies, edits, key art, animatics, storyboards, pre-visualization, and behind-the-scenes, marketing content. CYBX products are focused on providing Cyber-Security and Crypto-Security for its business customers and in this case, they are being used to protect entertainment assets just as they can be used to protect crypto-currency.



Corby Marshall said, "As a cyber security company we are focused on protecting our clients and there intellectual property. This deal represents an application of our technology to protect valuable IP assets which would otherwise become easy to pirate and easy to re-distribute. Our technology uses the blockchain to have precise knowledge regarding digital IP assets (such as movie and television IP) and gives the customer immutable proof that they own the asset in question."

Lucas Foster said, "Protecting our work and providing a great consumer experience are both critical today, and in the decades to come, for content producers. Some people share and re-distribute our valuable IP as if it has no value, or their content is land-locked into an old platform that ages out, providing an unsatisfying consumer experience. Hilltop's IP protection technology will help us ensure that consumers always have access to the content they have purchased, regardless of the viewing platform or delivery methodologies that continue to evolve in the future."

Additional Information

Further details about the proposed transaction will be provided in a comprehensive news release, if and when the parties enter into a definitive agreement.

About TwinSoft



The principals at TwinSoft have worked in the middle east for over 12 years and have several noteworthy energy clients, sovereign funds and international regulatory bodies.

About Hilltop Cybersecurity

Hilltop Cybersecurity (CSE:CYBX) (OTC:CYBXF) is a cybersecurity and cryptocurrency security specialist. The Company has developed a unique, patented, cybersecurity platform, designed to protect businesses from external and internal cyber-attacks, and has also patented its biometric security solution for crypto-currencies.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management or the negative thereof or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Statements about the execution of a definitive agreement, closing of the proposed transaction, expected terms of the transaction, and the parties' ability to satisfy any and all other closing conditions, are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in-particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates, including that: general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and financing will be available, if and when, needed on reasonable terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertanties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will occur or that, if the transaction does occur, it will be completed on the terms described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact: Hilltop Cybersecurity info@hilltopcybersecurity.com 778-484-8028