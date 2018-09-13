Connor Consulting, a global leader in contract compliance and software licensing announced the appointment of Jay Buck as Manager Director (MD)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consulting (http://connor-consulting.com/), a global leader in contract compliance and software licensing announced the appointment of Jay Buck as a Managing Director (MD).



As Manager Director, Buck will lead a team focused on expanding the company's Software License Compliance and Software Advisory Practice, including business development and client delivery for key accounts.

"Jay's experience leading one of the world's largest vendor compliance programs is unrivaled," said Simon Gadd, Partner of Connor Consulting Corp. "Whether its organizations seeking to implement a compliance program or established programs looking to scale, Jay's insights will provide immense value to those organizations seeking fast results."

Most recently, Jay was a Senior Director of License Verification at Micro Focus, helping to drive the integration of the heritage Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Micro Focus compliance teams into one cohesive unit. Prior to this, Jay led the Worldwide HPE Compliance Organization, working with customers to ensure conformity to HPE's software licensing terms. Jay's previous experience includes 11 years at Adobe Systems holding various positions in sales and leadership roles in compliance including focused efforts in EMEA and APJ.

"I could not be more thrilled to join the Connor Consulting team. After working directly with them for the last five years I was always impressed with their knowledge, professionalism and efforts when working with HPE and our customers. This is an extremely talented team with Big-4 experience, global reach and the confidence of Fortune 500 companies," Buck stated. "With Connor there was always a deep sense of trust when working with them and in today's world that is very important. I am excited to leverage this team and bring their skills to other companies that would benefit from Connor's global experience and service offerings."

The Software License Compliance Practice led by Simon Gadd, Partner at Connor Consulting, is providing the following professional services to companies:

Software License Compliance outsourcing services

SMB large-scale campaign management

Engineering microservices for complex data analysis and reporting requirements

Entitlement analysis and targeting assessments

About Connor Consulting



Connor Consulting is a global professional services firm focused on providing high value services to customers around the globe. What makes us different from our competitors is expressed in our motto: Unparalleled experience. Inspired outcomes. Our team of experts have decades of Big 4 and industry experience in providing clients with innovative solutions that have a direct, measurable impact to the bottom line.

