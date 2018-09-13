CTD Holdings to Present at UK Annual Conference for NPC Patients, Families, and Health Professionals

Conference Brings the NPC community together for scientific exchanges and information sharing with NPC families

ALACHUA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet medical need, today announced that the company will present on its clinical and drug development program for the orphan drug, Trappsol® Cyclo™, at the Niemann-Pick UK (NPUK) 9th Interactive Workshop on Niemann-Pick Diseases and NPUK 25th Annual Family Conference. The conference will take place at the Wyboston Conference Centre, Bedfordshire, UK from September 21 to 23.



CTD's presentations will focus on the Phase I and Phase I/II intravenous clinical trials of Trappsol® Cyclo™, its proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC). Both the European Phase I/II and the U.S. Phase I trials are recruiting patients. The presentations will be made by Dr. Sharon Hrynkow, CTD's Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs and by Dr. Julian Raiman, Consultant in Inherited Metabolic Disorders, Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Birmingham, UK. Dr. Raiman is launching a site for pediatric patients at his institution.

The conference brings together patients, families, caregivers, scientists, and health professionals for the purposes of learning about advances in NPC clinical trials and providing opportunities for community learning, sharing and support.

CTD is pleased that several PIs responsible for sites in both ongoing clinical trials will participate at the conference this year. For the Phase I trial in the US, Dr. Caroline Hastings and Dr. Benny Liu, Principal Investigators at the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland will join the conference. For the Phase I/II trial in Europe and Israel, the following Principal Investigators will join: Dr. Orna Staretz-Chacham, Soroka Medical Center, Beer Sheva, Israel; Dr. Robin Lachmann, University College London, UK; and Dr. Raiman for the Birmingham site. Dr. Staretz-Chacham will also make a presentation during the Interactive Workshop on a recently accepted scientific paper for which she is lead author on the topic of lung involvement in NPC patients.

Presentation Details:

NPUK 9 th Interactive Workshop on Niemann-Pick Diseases (participants are health professionals and scientists)

Date: Friday, September 21

Time & Title: Afternoon Session; NPC1 and Pulmonary Involvement, Dr. Orna Staretz-Chacham, Principal Investigator, CTD Phase II Intravenous clinical trial, Soroka Medical Center, Beersheeva, Israel.

Time & Title: Afternoon Session; Update on CTD's Clinical Programs, Dr. Sharon Hrynkow, CTD Sr. VP for Medical Affairs.

NPUK 25 th Annual Family Conference (participants are NPC patients and families, with updates on clinical trials provided by health professionals)

Date: Saturday, September 22

Time & Title: Morning Session; CTD's Phase II Intravenous Trial of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for NP-C, Dr. Julian Raiman, Consultant, Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital, Birmingham, UK

