GrayMeta to Introduce AI-Powered Plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro CC at IBC

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrayMeta will give content creators and editors at IBC Show 2018 an up-close look at how they can streamline their workflows in Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC with a new plugin that provides metadata created by artificial intelligence.

GrayMeta's new plugin enables users to take advantage of deep insights created by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The metadata from those insights makes it possible to build content faster in Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe's professional video editing and production software, part of Adobe Creative Cloud®.

"Adobe Premiere Pro CC is the industry-leading video editing software that enables professionals to create amazing content," Sue Skidmore said. "By supercharging the creative process with insights provided by the GrayMeta AI-Powered Plug-in, content creators can be more efficient than ever."



The plugin introduces a new level of efficiency to media workflows. It allows content creators and editors to quickly find specific content within their digital assets, and drag and drop editable, trimmed clips into the Adobe Premiere Pro CC sequence. This can make the content building process quicker.

"We've seen users create content in a fraction of the time, compared to scrubbing through content manually," said John Motz, GrayMeta's chief technology officer. "It's an extraordinary time-saver."

The new plugin takes advantage of data created by the GrayMeta Platform, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to build rich insights about video. The metadata from the GrayMeta Platform is loaded with details about people, landmarks, logos, objects and specific moments in the content that users can access via the GrayMeta API, the web UI and now Adobe Premiere Pro CC.



GrayMeta will demonstrate the new plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro CC at the IBC conference in Amsterdam from Sept. 14–18, 2018, at Booth D53 in Hall 7.



