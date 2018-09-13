Telecom and Transportation Industry Veteran Jim Taylor Named Ondas Networks' Transportation Business Unit President

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondas Networks Inc. , a leading supplier of private licensed wireless data networks for mission critical industrial markets, announced today that telecommunications and transportation industry veteran Jim Taylor has been named the President of Ondas' newly established transportation business unit. Effective on Monday, September 17, Mr. Taylor will lead the strategic planning, market development and growth of the transportation division.



Mr. Taylor is an experienced senior executive with over 35 years of experience in the telecommunications, technology, transportation and logistics industries, specifically with IoT products and services, situational awareness, real-time decision support, asset performance management, and operations optimization. He has a proven track record for driving commercial growth, building and leading high-performance teams, and defining and driving strategic transformations with companies including GE Transportation, CSC (now known as DXC), and Cable & Wireless, as well as several transportation and logistics firms.

"Jim's unique and valuable blend of commercial and operational expertise within key transportation verticals will support Ondas' increased focus on penetrating this market, one we are confident has increased interest and demand for our suite of products as part of the safety- and mission-critical nature of their operations," said Stewart Kantor, CEO of Ondas. "We are excited for him to lead our growing team of transportation experts and believe that his diverse background and passion for identifying technology that can enhance operational efficiency and safety for transportation services makes him the ideal choice to lead the team."

"With the advent of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), rail and transportation providers are defining their digital strategies while responding to safety-critical mandates. The growing number of use cases, particularly with Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications, has revealed that industrial wireless networking demands require solutions that are designed with the industry requirements in mind," said Mr. Taylor. "Ondas' technology and the recently issued IEEE 802.16s standard is a solution that is proven, ready and designed specifically to support mission-critical requirements while simultaneously addressing the security and reliability needs of the transportation industry. I look forward to building and leading our transportation team and spearheading the adoption of private, licensed MC-IoT networks in this market."

Mr. Taylor and members of Ondas' transportation team will be attending InnoTrans in Berlin, Germany from September 18-20 to discuss the 802.16s standard and introduce Ondas' service and technology portfolio to the industry. www.innotrans.de/en/

About Ondas Networks

Ondas Networks (formerly Full Spectrum), is a wireless networking company that designs and manufactures its multi-patented, Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform for Mission Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications. Ondas' customer end markets include Utilities, Oil & Gas, Transportation and Government. Customers use our SDR technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. We also offer mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas' SDR technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks. For additional information, please visit www.ondas.com