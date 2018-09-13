MicroVision to Participate in the Northland Capital Markets' Artificial Intelligence Virtual Investor Call Series on Sept. 17, 2018

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature projection display and sensing technology, today announced that it will participate in Northland Capital Markets' Artificial Intelligence Virtual Investor Call Series. Perry Mulligan , MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer and Sumit Sharma , the company's Chief Operating Officer, will join Michael J. Latimore, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Northland Capital Markets in a Q&A session on Monday, September 17, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. Interested parties should contact a Northland Capital Markets' sales representative for further details.



A webcast replay of MicroVision's Q&A discussion on Artificial Intelligence and its use in smart speakers, home security systems, augmented reality, and automotive LiDAR markets will be available on the Investors section of MicroVision's website at www.MicroVision.com shortly after the event's conclusion.

Northland Capital Markets is the trade name for certain capital markets and investment banking services of Northland Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC and registered with the SEC and MSRB.

