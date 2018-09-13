Interactions Expands Senior Leadership Team with the addition of CRO and CFO

FRANKLIN, Mass., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactions, LLC, the leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) for enterprise brands, today announced two major additions to its executive team, each with a proven track record of driving growth at market-leading technology companies. With the addition of these two accomplished executives, Interactions is gearing up for its next phase of customer expansion and accelerated financial growth.



"Bruce Bowden and Dave Rennyson are each recognized leaders who have consistently driven growth in highly competitive and fast-moving industries. Interactions has been on an incredible upward path, with 2018 revenue expected to surpass $100M. Dave and Bruce bring a depth of experience and proven leadership that will accelerate our AI market leadership while driving revenue growth and operational excellence," said Mike Iacobucci, CEO of Interactions. "With Interactions unique conversational AI, we enable some of the world's largest companies to significantly improve customer experience and engagement, and with the addition of Bruce and Dave, we expect our market impact to expand."

Bruce is a 20-year technology and telecommunications veteran, having played leading roles across finance, strategy, corporate development, legal and transformation in companies including Nokia and most recently Nuance. He has led acquisitions of more than 100 companies, led a startup to a very successful initial public offering, and took Nuance through its 3-year company-wide transformation. He has a Finance degree from Georgetown and a JD and an MBA from the University of Virginia.

"I am thrilled to be joining Interactions at such an exciting moment in the AI and virtual assistant industry," shared Bowden. "I've spent years driving innovation and value creation at technology and telecommunications companies of all sizes and all around the world. I was drawn to Interactions by the strong team and truly unique AI technology that's driving incredible growth. I'm excited to join the team as Interactions' CFO during this crucial growth period for both the company and the industry at large."

Dave has led sales and marketing at major technology companies including Verizon, Spirent, Angel, Genesys and most recently MicroStrategy. As CRO of MicroStrategy Dave led a 400-person team managing over $500M in revenue across 25 countries. Prior to MicroStrategy, Dave was CRO and ultimately President of Angel, a SaaS player in the contact center space. Following five years of double digit growth, Angel was acquired by Genesys in 2013. Subsequent to which, he spent two years at Genesys integrating Angel and a number of other cloud acquisitions, building a $200M cloud business. Dave holds an MBA from Duke's Fuqua School of Business, an MSc in information technology from University College London and a Bachelors in Economics from James Madison University.

As Chief Revenue Officer at Interactions, Dave will lead all global sales, support and professional services efforts. "It's an exhilarating time to be at a company with AI technology that is as innovative as it is practical. Interactions is the largest independent AI company in the world, yet we've only scratched the surface in terms of market opportunity and growth," added Rennyson. "I'm looking forward to working with the entire Interactions team, our customers and Board to help ensure our products, processes and services are poised for accelerated success."

As Interactions continues to grow, so does its team. For a full list of open positions, visit the careers page: https://www.interactions.com/careers.

