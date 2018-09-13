Teladoc Health to Host Investor Day on September 27, 2018

PURCHASE, NY, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health , Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that it will host its Investor Day on Thursday, September 27, 2018, in New York City.



Members of the senior management team will join Teladoc Health chief executive officer, Jason Gorevic, and chief operating officer and chief financial officer, Mark Hirschhorn, for the half day program which will feature key industry insights as well as the company's vision and strategy.

Teladoc Health's Investor Day will be accessible via a live audio webcast at http://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/ . A replay will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the meeting, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

To RSVP or for more information, please contact kturcotte@teladoc.com or 914-265-6706.

About Teladoc Health

A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company's award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 125 countries and in more than 20 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

