Victory Marine Holdings Announces Shareholder Update

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Marine Holdings (OTCPK.VMHG) is pleased to announce the addition of veteran yacht broker Gary Beaver to our team. With more than 20 years of successful yacht sales and industry experience, Gary provides his clients with comprehensive knowledge and enthusiasm which has earned him his stellar reputation. The company will also benefit from the addition of Mr. Beaver's current portfolio of approximately 25 vessel listings valued in excess of ten million dollars.



Orlando Hernandez, CEO of Victory Marine Holdings stated, "We have been actively seeking additional opportunities for vertical growth. One of our core focuses for Victory Yacht Sales has been to expand both our inventory as well as our sales team. In response to that goal, we are excited to announce the addition Mr. Gary Beaver, he is an extremely talented, well respected professional in this industry and will add tremendous value to our company both now and long into the future."

The Company further disclosed some of its longer-term plans as it relates to the current state of the yacht industry. Mr. Hernandez continued, "With the strength of the global economy, yacht sales are booming and many new boat manufacturers are operating at full production capacity with delivery times in some cases taking eighteen months or longer. In light of this trend, Victory Marine Holdings is currently in negotiation with several yacht manufacturers to build and distribute our own unique, private label design which would allow us to deliver a superior product in the most expeditious fashion. In pursuit of this opportunity, our management team will be visiting several manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe and the Middle East to continue these talks and pursue a final deal."

These announcements are being made just as the peak United States yacht sales season is beginning. October 31st is the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show which really represents the start of the active buying season in the boating industry. This particular show is the largest boat show in the world and the additional inventory prior to such a significant event could prove very timely. Mr. Hernandez concluded, "Entering the boat show season with increased inventory, working capital and talent provides us with a tremendous opportunity. We expect to see strong if not record sales numbers into the fourth quarter and to quick off next year."

About The Company

Victory Marine Holdings, Corp. is a recreational marine provider seeking to bring the best product and best service in different areas of this amazing industry. We are focused on providing our client a one stop experience in all their recreational marine needs from new and used boats to financing, insurance, documentation and accessories.

