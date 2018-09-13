Solid Biosciences Welcomes Sukumar Nagendran, M.D., To Its Board Of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) today announced that Sukumar Nagendran, M.D., has been elected to its Board of Directors. Dr. Nagendran brings to Solid more than 30 years of experience in key functional areas, including gene therapy development, clinical strategy, medical affairs and diagnostics.



"Dr. Nagendran is an accomplished physician, drug developer and biotech executive, with deep and relevant experience in gene therapy development and proven results," said Ilan Ganot, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and President of Solid Biosciences. "His expertise is an important and valuable addition to Solid as we continue to advance our lead gene therapy candidate through clinical development and progress our pipeline for Duchenne muscular dystrophy."

"I am honored to join the Solid Biosciences Board and help guide the development of innovative therapeutic approaches for Duchenne muscular dystrophy," said Dr. Nagendran. "I look forward to using my experience in gene therapy and medical affairs to hopefully expedite potentially life changing therapies for patients with this devastating disease."

Dr. Nagendran was most recently the Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President of AveXis Inc., prior to the company's acquisition by Novartis. There, he was responsible for overseeing and driving all clinical development and medical affairs strategy, notably for the company's late-stage AAV-mediated gene therapy program for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). In his role, Dr. Nagendran also led the company's interactions with experts in the gene therapy field and helped manage relationships with the investment and rare disease communities.

Prior to AveXis, Dr. Nagendran held key leadership positions at Pfizer, Novartis, Daiichi Sankyo, Reata Pharmaceuticals and Quest Diagnostics. During his tenures at these companies, Dr. Nagendran played significant roles in several high-profile product launches and across multiple functions, including clinical trials/operations, field medical, medical product teams, pricing and reimbursement, publications, and advocacy. He was also instrumental in building the medical affairs department at Quest Diagnostics, one of the leading lab/diagnostics providers in the world.

Prior to moving to the biotech industry, Dr. Nagendran practiced internal medicine, with a focus on diabetes and cardiovascular disease. He is a Mayo Alumni Laureate and founding member of the Robert Wood Johnson Legacy Society. He is also the sponsor for the Fonseca-Nagendran Scholar award at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) to enhance research in minority populations. Dr. Nagendran received his undergraduate degree in Biochemistry at Rutgers University and his M.D. at Rutgers Medical School and trained in Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic, Rochester.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life science company focused solely on finding meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Founded by those touched by the disease, Solid is a center of excellence for DMD, bringing together experts in science, technology and care to drive forward a portfolio of candidates that have life-changing potential. Currently, Solid is progressing programs across four scientific platforms: Corrective Therapies, Disease-Modifying Therapies, Disease Understanding and Assistive Devices. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with Solid's ability to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities and investigational review boards at clinical trial sites; enroll patients in its clinical trials; continue to advance SGT-001 in clinical development; replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and earlier stages of clinical development; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in current and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; compete successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop DMD treatments and gene therapies; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

