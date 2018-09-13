BioDelivery Sciences to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Day on Friday, October 5, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), a rapidly growing commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic pain, today announced that the company will host an Institutional Investor and Analyst Day on Friday, October 5, 2018, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York.



The event will feature presentations by key opinion leaders and medical experts who will provide an overview and insight into the chronic pain landscape, treatment paradigms and use of emerging therapies. In addition, members of BDSI's senior management team will provide a comprehensive overview of the strategic plan to capitalize on market dynamics and further grow its core strategic product BELBUCA®. The BDSI management team will be available to answer questions at the end of the event.

Details of the Institutional Investor and Analyst Day are as follows:

Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 5, 2018 Registration: Begins at 7:30 am ET Event: 8:00am – 11:30 am ET Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel



Institutional investors and analysts who wish to attend may register here or email Morgen Alden at LifeSci Advisors at morgen@lifesciadvisors.com .

The event will be webcast and interested parties who are not able to attend in person are invited to access the webcast from the Company's website: www.bdsi.com

About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) is a rapidly growing commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic pain. BDSI is utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology and other drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs.

BDSI's marketed products and those in development address serious and debilitating conditions such as chronic pain, breakthrough cancer pain, and opioid dependence. BDSI's headquarters is in Raleigh, North Carolina.



For more information, please visit or follow us:

BUNAVAIL® (buprenorphine and naloxone) buccal film (CIII) and BELBUCA® (buprenorphine) buccal film (CIII) are marketed in the U.S. by BioDelivery Sciences. For full prescribing information and important safety information on BDSI products please visit www.bdsi.com where the Company promptly posts press releases, SEC filings, and other important information or contact the Company at (800) 469-0261. For full prescribing and safety information on BELBUCA, please visit www.belbuca.com and for full prescribing and safety information on BUNAVAIL, please visit www.bunavail.com .



© 2018 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Investors:

Mary Coleman

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

919-582-9050

mcoleman@bdsi.com