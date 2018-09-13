BrainStorm Granted New U.S. Patent for Industrial Scale Manufacturing of NurOwn®

NEW YORK and PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the United States Patent Office (USPTO) has granted a new US patent titled 'METHODS OF GENERATING MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS WHICH SECRETE NEUROTROPHIC FACTORS'. Allowed claims cover the method for generating MSC-NTF cells (NurOwn®) in industrial amounts for clinical practice.



"We continue to protect our technology through strategic intellectual property achievements and this patent Grant from the United States Patent Office is a welcome addition to our IP portfolio. This patent covers the industrial manufacturing process for NurOwn® developed by Brainstorm's scientists," commented BrainStorm's CEO Chaim Lebovits. "Having a US patented product should increase our ability to enter into new commercial partnerships for NurOwn® in the US and worldwide."

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of first-of-its-kind adult stem cell therapies derived from autologous bone marrow cells for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn® technology through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University. NurOwn® has been administered to about 100 patients with ALS in clinical trials conducted in the United States and Israel. In a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted in the U.S., a clinically meaningful benefit was demonstrated by higher response to NurOwn® compared with placebo. For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com .

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "may", "should", "would", "could", "will", "expect", "likely", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "predict", "potential", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with BrainStorm's limited operating history, history of losses; minimal working capital, dependence on its license to Ramot's technology; ability to adequately protect the technology; dependence on key executives and on its scientific consultants; ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

