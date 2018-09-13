Scapa Healthcare Enters Agreement to Acquire Advanced Wound Dressing Facility in the UK

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare , a trusted strategic outsource partner of skin friendly turn-key solutions, has signed an agreement to purchase the Systagenix manufacturing facility located in Gargrave, England, from Acelity. As part of the transaction, the manufacturing operations, sterilization services, warehouse facilities, R&D and regulatory support functions located in Gargrave will be transferred to Scapa Healthcare.



Under the expanded partnership, the parties will enter into a long-term manufacturing and supply agreement for the advanced wound dressings offered by KCI, an Acelity Company, manufactured in Gargrave.

The 335,000-square-foot Gargrave site will position Scapa Healthcare as one of the leading business-to-business manufacturers of advanced wound care products in the world. The site will significantly enhance Scapa Healthcare's capabilities, services and footprint, to deliver on the growing requirements of the global healthcare industry.

"At Scapa Healthcare, our goal is to be the trusted strategic outsource partner of choice for our customers," said Joe Davin, President Scapa Healthcare. "This technology transfer is in line with our growth strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities this facility brings as we continue to expand our portfolio of turn-key solutions. As a business to business partner, we remain committed to maintaining the highest level of excellence our customers expect."

The terms of the manufacturing supply agreement are targeted to be effective by early October, 2018. Until such time, Acelity will continue to manage and operate the business of Systagenix Wound Management Manufacturing Ltd.

