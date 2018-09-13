WABCO Presents Prototype of Industry's First Electric Trailer at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018; Unveils How Its Technology Leadership for Trailers Is 'Mobilizing Vehicle Intelligence' to Improve Efficiency and Fuel Economy for Fleets

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) ( www.wabco-auto.com ), the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that it will present its prototype of the industry's first electric trailer developed to maximize operating efficiency and lower fuel consumption. WABCO's new electric trailer equipped with an electric motor and its associated control system – named eTrailer – marks the commercial vehicle industry's first prototype that uniquely connects truck and trailer vehicle controls.



WABCO will display its new eTrailer at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018, one of the industry's largest and most worldwide trade shows, in Hanover, Germany from September 20 to 27.

WABCO's industry-leading eTrailer prototype uses an intelligent electric motor control to recuperate electric energy during braking, which can then be reutilized to power the vehicle's traction or to operate onboard electric auxiliaries.

Commercial fleet operators will be able to connect eTrailer to a truck equipped with WABCO's intelligent braking and stability control systems, which could maximize operating efficiency of the truck-trailer combination.

In addition, WABCO estimates that its eTrailer could deliver fuel savings up to 20 percent on short haul routes and up to 10 percent for long hauls.

"As a top-tier supplier, WABCO is unique in providing trailer technologies that propel trailer and truck builders into the future of vehicle electrification as exemplified by eTrailer," said Nick Rens, WABCO President, Trailer, Aftermarket, Digital Customer Services and Off Highway Division. "This breakthrough demonstrates our differentiation by connecting truck and trailer vehicle intelligence, and it confirms WABCO in pole position as a development partner for electrification of trailers, particularly within chassis and drivetrain components."

"WABCO's eTrailer further differentiates by targeting best-in-class energy recuperation in any possible mode of operation," said Dr. Christian Brenneke, WABCO Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering. "WABCO is mobilizing the increasing intelligence onboard and between trailers and trucks to empower fleets to gain further efficiency and improve fuel economy while reducing CO2 and noise emissions."

WABCO has decades of experience and domain expertise in developing and delivering commercial vehicle efficiency technologies. In particular, WABCO's e-Trailer innovation extends the range of WABCO solutions available for improved fuel economy among commercial fleets. For example, trucks and trailers equipped with current WABCO OptiFlow™ aerodynamic technologies can already achieve fuel savings up to 7 percent.

As of today, a tractor-trailer equipped with efficiency-related technologies from WABCO's portfolio of industry-leading innovations can increase fuel economy up to 20 percent while reducing emissions. These WABCO innovations include technologies such as OptiFlow aerodynamics for trailers, OptiDrive™ automated manual transmission, OptiRide™ electronically controlled air suspension, c-comp™ clutch compressor, FuelGuard™ electronic air processing unit and OptiPace™ predictive economic cruise control.

WABCO at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018

WABCO will showcase its industry-leading technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles worldwide at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018. This includes the latest technologies in braking, advanced driver assistance, fleet management solutions and aerodynamics.

Visit WABCO in Hall 16 at Booth B10

Deutsche Messe Exhibition Grounds, 30521 Hannover, Germany

Press Day: September 19, 2018

Public Days: September 20 - 27, 2018, 9 AM – 6 PM CET

For more information about WABCO's participation at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018, please visit

WABCO Press Conference

WABCO's press conference will be held on September 19 from 1:45 to 2:10 PM CET in the Convention Center, Rooms 13 and 14.

WABCO's Live Demonstrations at ‘New Mobility World'

For the duration of IAA 2018, WABCO's e-Trailer will be on display at the "New Mobility World Live," showcasing the company's powerful prototype of the industry's first electric trailer that fully integrates the management of braking, stability and traction for both the trailer and the towing truck.

WABCO will also conduct a number of demonstrations each day that feature its newest trailer cargo management and security solutions as well as its latest aerodynamic technologies.

Visit these demonstrations in the outdoor exhibition area, north of Hall 26.

WABCO's Speaker at ‘New Mobility World' Forum

Forum Event: The New Era of Smart Data and Intelligent Telematics

Topic: Applying Intelligent Vehicle Technologies to Fight Cargo Crime

Speaker: Christiaan Verschueren, Vice President, Trailer Systems, WABCO

Date: September 27

Time: 10:00 to 11:00 AM CET

Location: Pavilion 11, Section D

About WABCO

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) is the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. Originating from the Westinghouse Air Brake Company founded nearly 150 years ago, WABCO is powerfully "Mobilizing Vehicle Intelligence" to support the increasingly autonomous, connected and electric future of the commercial vehicle industry. WABCO continues to pioneer innovations to address key technology milestones in autonomous mobility and apply its extensive expertise to integrate the complex control and fail-safe systems required to efficiently and safely govern vehicle dynamics at every stage of a vehicle's journey – on the highway, in the city and at the depot. Today, leading truck, bus and trailer brands worldwide rely on WABCO's differentiating technologies. Powered by its vision for accident-free driving and greener transportation solutions, WABCO is also at the forefront of advanced fleet management systems and digital services that contribute to commercial fleet efficiency. In 2017, WABCO reported sales of $3.3 billion and has nearly 15,000 employees in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.wabco-auto.com and, for WABCO's 2017 Annual Report, visit ar.wabco-auto.com .

WABCO global media contact

Nina Friedmann, +49 69 719 168 171, wabco@klenkhoursch.de

WABCO investors and analysts contact

Sean Deason, +1 248 270 9287, investorrelations@wabco-auto.com



