Gopher Protocol to Present at Swiss Growth Forum Event on September 18 in New York City

Santa Monica, CA, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH ) ("Gopher"), a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, including a global platform with both mobile and fixed solutions, announced today its participation at Swiss Growth Forum Event at Aretsky's Patroon in New York City on Tuesday, September 18. Douglas Davis (CEO) will be in attendance and will make a brief presentation. The event will be co-hosted by Andreea Porcelli, CEO of Swiss Growth Forum, and renowned CNBC personality Jon Najarian of Najarian Family Office. For those interested in attending, you may register by visiting the following link https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/swiss-growth-forum-cocktail-reception-for-investors-press-tickets-50076471073



About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) ("Gopher") ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which consider itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

