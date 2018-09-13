NetEnrich Appoints David Dragonetti to VP of Global Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetEnrich , a managed cloud services provider, has appointed David Dragonetti to vice president of global sales, reporting to Raghu Kamath, who heads NetEnrich's global go-to-market teams. In related news, NetEnrich has hired Jon Nitto as sales director. Nitto and Dragonetti, who joined in March, are building a new "Sell With" team within NetEnrich. The initiative is designed to engage a few strategic partners to jointly sell managed and outcome-driven digital transformation services to enterprise and mid-market clients.



NetEnrich offers a wide range of managed services through the channel to MSPs, VARs and smaller service providers. These services address things like application and infrastructure availability and performance, and digital transformation. NetEnrich works with over 80 partners in the US, Europe and Japan. Through its Microsoft partnership, NetEnrich has built significant capabilities around Microsoft Azure and Microsoft PaaS.

Dragonetti and Nitto are targeting partners who are building services for customers seeking to modernize data centers, networks and unified communications systems, as well as cybersecurity and digital transformation. Dragonetti previously held managed services leadership roles at Cisco, Nexus IS, Dimension Data (with Nitto) and ePlus. Nitto, meanwhile, previously worked at NTT Data Corporation and Proficio, and brings experience in outsourcing, managed services and cybersecurity.

"Dave and Jon are industry veterans and thought leaders in managed services," says Kamath. "Their background in building and scaling managed services for large VARs and service providers puts us in a strong position going forward. Their team will work closely with our partners in various geographies. We are excited to have them on board to establish the model and help our partners win new business."

About NetEnrich

NetEnrich combines industrialized services and a proprietary automation platform to deliver IT infrastructure and operations management services from on-­premises to cloud. NetEnrich is also a Microsoft technology partner specializing in accelerating deployment, migration and management of application workloads on Azure. Our approach to IT operations reduces costs, mitigates risk, provides control and drives innovation. NetEnrich has five global delivery centers, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and is a Gartner 2015 Cool Vendor and featured in Gartner Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure 2016 and 2017. To learn more about NetEnrich, visit www.netenrich.com .

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com