ADVA scores industry first with Gen 6 Fibre Channel qualification

ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) excels in 32G FC tests over 135km between data centers

Munich, Germany. September 13, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that its optical transport solutions have become the first in the industry to succeed in a mainframe test cycle, supporting a range of protocols, most notably Gen 6 Fibre Channel. No other platforms on the market have achieved this status with the latest generation of the high-speed storage area network (SAN) technology. The rigorous trials conducted at a New York test plant involved the ADVA FSP 3000 AgileConnect(TM) and, for the first time, the FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM). By leveraging such protocols as 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel, customers can reduce latency by 30% and deliver 50% more input/output operations per second when compared with competing storage networking solutions. This provides a key tool for enterprise customers, enabling them to tackle huge growth in data demand and achieve a smooth transition to flash-based storage.

"Through this series of tests, we've been able to confirm the capabilities of our solutions to support a range of the most powerful and popular protocols for business continuity and disaster recovery. One of the key takeaways from these tests is the ability of our FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) to support 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel over distance. With the growing interest in NVMe over Fibre Channel, this qualification puts our technology in a powerful position when it comes to helping enterprises maximize the performance of flash-enhanced data storage," said Uli Schlegel, PLM director, ADVA. "Across all industries, SAN operators are turning to Gen 6 technology to deal with bandwidth constraints. Following this evaluation, our platforms are uniquely placed to help them make that leap."

The ADVA FSP 3000 AgileConnect(TM) and FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) are currently the first and only mainframe-qualified solutions on the market able to optimize performance in the flash data center. This validation comes at a vital time for businesses as all-flash arrays, which use solid-state drives rather than spinning disks, are causing a fundamental shift in data center networks. As this much faster, more reliable and more cost-effective storage technology gains traction, the SAN itself becomes a bottleneck. Only with the dramatic improvements to throughput offered by NVMe over Gen 6 Fibre Channel can the full potential of flash storage be realized. ADVA is leading the industry with transport technology proven to deliver the range, availability and speed needed for the new model of data center architecture.

"Putting our flagship transport solutions through rigorous tests demonstrates our long-standing commitment to meeting the expanding needs of digital businesses. Gen 6 Fibre Channel offers faster, more reliable storage connectivity and our team is committed to delivering those benefits to customers as soon as possible," commented Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. "We've been pioneers in this space from the very beginning with first-to-market offerings supporting every generation of Fibre Channel. Right now, many of the world's leading disaster recovery and business continuity implementations are built on our technology. With this qualification, it's clear that our FSP 3000 AgileConnect(TM) and FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) are uniquely placed to unleash the benefits of all-flash arrays by taking SAN connectivity to the next level."

Watch this video for more information on ADVA's NVMe over Fibre Channel solution: https://youtu.be/ZT1Q7y9dKZs.

Further details can also be found in this supporting blog post: https://blog.advaoptical.com/en/faster-media-faster-protocols-here-comes-the-flash.





About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations(at)advaoptical.com

For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com