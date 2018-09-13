Deinove : Strategic partnership with UNIVAR for the distribution of Phyt-N-Resist® in the EMEA zone

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN DEINOVE AND UNIVAR FOR THE DISTRIBUTION OF PHYT-N-RESIST® IN THE EMEA ZONE

UNIVAR will distribute the Phyt-N-Resist® cosmetic active ingredient in the EMEA zone;

UNIVAR is a world leader in the distribution of ingredients and raw materials, very present on the personal care market;

With Phyt-N-Resist®, UNIVAR extends its range to active ingredients, while DEINOVE accesses a broad portfolio of customers.

Montpellier, 13 September 2018 (7:30 am CET) - DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops, and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, announces the signature of a strategic agreement with UNIVAR for the distribution in the EMEA zone of its Phyt-N-Resist® anti-aging active ingredient, its first innovative carotenoid for cosmetics.

UNIVAR, a major player in chemical distribution and the second European leader in the sector, will distribute Phyt-N-Resist® for the entire EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) from the 1st of October. The collaboration integrates promotion and commercial distribution.

Created by Deinove, Phyt-N-Resist® is a 100% pure Phytoene concentrated into organic jojoba oil. A colorless carotenoid obtained through the fermentation of natural sugars by the extremophilic bacterium Deinococcus geothermalis, Phytoene helps fight against skin aging by reducing oxidative stress and accelerating skin regeneration. Its efficacy and safety have been successfully demonstrated by in vitro, ex vivo, and clinical studies.

Arnita Wofford - Head of Marketing EMEA of UNIVAR, stated: "Phyt-N-Resist® expands our active ingredients solution and complements the specialized functional ingredients we distribute to date. We were attracted and convinced by the potential of this innovative biosourced active ingredient, both in terms of its properties and its mode of production. Our teams are very motivated to present it to our portfolio of prestigious customers in the cosmetics industry."

"We are very pleased that UNIVAR has chosen Phyt-N-Resist® to initiate its diversification into cosmetic active ingredients as it is one of the market leaders in Europe. This first distribution agreement confirms our outsourced marketing strategy and should be followed by other global distribution agreements," added Coralie Martin, DEINOVE Marketing Director.





ABOUT PHYT-N-RESIST ®

A breakthrough in naturally-sourced active ingredients: Deinove bioproduced the 1st pure Phytoene.

Nature is a prodigious laboratory, capable of designing highly efficient molecules. Both skin cells and plants rely on a common substance to protect themselves from oxidative stress: Phytoene, the original precursor of all carotenoids. However, unlike plants, skin cannot synthesize it. Phytoene counts among these essential molecules that need to be brought through food or external supplementation, either oral of topical .

So far there was no way to extract pure Phytoene. None of the available production processes from plants allows the production of pure Phytoene. They provide only a mix of carotenoids, at low concentration, and with varying degrees of stability and colors.

Tapping into the extraordinary resources of biomimetism and symbiosis, harnessing the potential of Deinococcus geothermalis, a UV-resistant extremophile bacterium, Deinove has for the first time ever achieved the bioproduction of pure Phytoene.

Phyt-N-Resist®: Extended anti-aging properties

Carotenoids are known for their anti-oxidant properties. Phyt-N-Resist® has been successfully tested for its ability to reduce the amount of lipoperoxidation products, appearing after cells exposure to UV radiations. Indeed, phytoene accumulates in cellular membranes to prevent cellular degradation. By protecting membranes lipids from free radicals and peroxidation, Phyt-N-Resist® reduces the harmful effects of oxidation and, ultimately, skin aging.

Deinove went even further while putting in place a systematic screening of its active ingredients across several dimensions. This comprehensive, innovative approach has highlighted a previously untapped feature under the carotenoid family: cell renewal stimulation. Wounded skin is able to regenerate under the action of phytoene.

These properties were subsequently confirmed by a conclusive clinical study, demonstrating its beneficial effect on skin firmness, elasticity and radiance. Above all, Phyt-N-Resist® has a significant anti-wrinkles action.

This makes Phyt-N-Resist® a thorough anti-aging active ingredient for the beauty industry.

Key product features

INCI: Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) seed oil and C30-45 Olefin

China Compliant

High-performance anti-aging active molecule Sharper approach to cell anti-oxidant protection Clinically tested skin regeneration Formulation-friendly Colorless & stable carotenoid Consistent process and product quality A concentrated ingredient, low incorporation rate Easy to formulate in various cosmetic formulations Compatible with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and others ingredients Rich narrative material Advanced biotech science Exclusive patented innovation Ancient and highly resilient micro-organism surviving in extreme environments Biomimetic solution Supplementation of skin natural defenses Made in France

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high added-value compounds from rare microorganisms for use in the fields of health, nutrition and cosmetic markets. To do so, DEINOVE draws on two key assets:

a unique library of 6,000 rare or unexploited bacterial strains;

a metabolic and fermentation engineering platform capable of leveraging these natural "micro-factories" to turn them into new industrial standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 55 employees and has nearly 130 international patents. The Company has been listed on Euronext Growth since April 2010.

