Rancho Los Amigos Debuts All-New Outpatient Building and Jacquelin Perry Institute Expansion

DOWNEY, CA, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, local officials and the leadership of Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center gathered today to celebrate the completion of two major construction projects—an all-new Outpatient Building and new expansion to the Jacquelin Perry Institute inpatient facility. The new facilities are expected to greatly enhance the efficiency and quality of patient care at Rancho Los Amigos, one of the nation's top-ranked rehabilitation facilities and a gem of the Los Angeles County healthcare system.

"The completion of these two beautiful new buildings marks a milestone for the County in assuring that individuals facing debilitating and life-changing illnesses, injuries or disabilities have access to the best, most advanced treatments available," said Supervisor Janice Hahn. "Rancho Los Amigos delivers world-class care to their patients every day—and it is about time they have a state-of-the-art campus to match."

The new three-story, technologically advanced Outpatient Building is central to the Rancho Los Amigos campus, which services more than 80,000 outpatient visits each year for people with a life-changing illness, injury or disability. The new building consolidates outpatient services for the first time in one centralized location on the 49-acre campus, greatly improving access and efficiency of services to patients whose conditions can involve spinal cord damage, brain injuries, orthopedic disabilities, strokes, as well as neurological, physical and developmental disorders.

The new Outpatient Building also represents a community-based model of care, which emphasizes keeping patients healthy and active in their own homes and communities, while promoting and enabling the use of self-directed rehabilitation tools and treatments through outpatient services.

The new expansion to the Jacquelin Perry Institute (JPI) inpatient facility consolidates all Rancho Los Amigos hospital beds into a single structure and incorporates advanced rehabilitative technology to enhance patient care and support. The JPI facility currently cares for approximately 4,000 inpatients each year. Both the Outpatient Building and JPI also underwent renovations to meet state-mandated seismic safety requirements.

"As the healthcare industry and rehabilitative medicine continue to evolve and change, these two new modern, technologically advanced facilities will further enhance Rancho Los Amigos' capacity to provide critical, world-class rehabilitation services to the thousands of patients we see annually," said Aries Limbaga, CEO of Rancho Los Amigos. "More importantly, the new facilities will allow us to do even more to restore both the overall well-being and hope of our patients and put them on a path for rebuilding their lives."

The new building and expansion were designed to complement Rancho Los Amigos' holistic approach to patient care. While the newly completed facilities provide the best in physical treatment and services, Rancho Los Amigos remains committed to fostering overall patient emotional and intellectual well-being. In addition to offering classes, workshops and support groups for patients and family members in the rehabilitation journey, its campus also features amenities like a restorative garden, where patients and family members can plant and cultivate flowers and vegetables together, or simply relax and reflect in a peaceful setting. Additionally, the "Art of Rancho" program provides patients a vital creative outlet in adaptive drawing, painting and photography.

The new Outpatient Building and JPI facilities are cornerstones of "Rancho Rising 2020," a $418 million hospital consolidation project and seismic renovation that began in 2015. Rancho Los Amigos is one of four Los Angeles County Department of Health Services hospitals, and the only one that provides specialized care for persons with disabilities.

The first phase of "Rancho Rising 2020" construction was completed in 2016 with the opening of the Don Knabe Wellness and Aquatic Therapy Center, named after the now retired, long-time member of the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, Don Knabe. The Center is a state-of-the-art workout and physical training facility. It features a full gym, therapy pool, underwater treadmill and other amenities, focused on building patient strength, coordination, skills training and self-directed rehabilitation tools to help them cope with challenges brought about by new life changes.

"We continue to be inspired by the great work that Rancho Los Amigos does for their patients and the community," said Bonnie Khang-Keating, Vice President, and Director of the Los Angeles/San Diego offices for SmithGroup, the nationally recognized design studio that partnered with Taylor Design (Executive Architect) and McCarthy Construction (Design Builder) on the design and construction of the new Rancho Los Amigos campus redesign and renovation. "From the very beginning, we have together championed connectivity of indoor-outdoor spaces to encourage mobility and reinforce the campus setting. Rancho Los Amigos is more than a medical center; it's a place that provides healing, wellness and hope."





About Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center

Rancho Los Amigos is a premier facility in the country, providing care to approximately 4,000 inpatients and 80,000 outpatients annually, making it one of the largest rehabilitation centers in the nation. As the only rehabilitation hospital in Los Angeles County's Department of Health Services, Rancho Los Amigos plays a unique and vital role in patient recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration. The hospital specializes in brain, neurology, orthopedic, pediatric, spine injury and stroke rehabilitation.



Recognized as an innovator and premier provider of rehabilitation and acute medical and surgical services for more than 125 years, Rancho Los Amigos sets the standard for rehabilitation care. For additional information, please visit our website at www.rancho.org .

