Canterra Announces Proposed Debt Settlement

Canterra Minerals Corporation (CTM-TSX.V) ("Canterra" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to issue an aggregate of 5,268,933 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Share in is settlement (the "Debt Settlement") of an aggregate of $263,446.65 in outstanding debt (the "Debt"), including the settlement of accrued management fees owing to a company controlled by a director of the Company and general and administrative expenses owing to a company that has a common director with the Company.

The proposed Debt Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange. All shares issued under the proposed Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws.

