County Bancorp, Inc. Management Invited to Present at FIG Partners Community Bank Forum in Atlanta

MANITOWOC, Wis., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank, announced that management is scheduled to present at the 2018 FIG Partners Community Bank Forum on September 17 and 18 in Atlanta, GA.



Tim Schneider, President, and Glen Stiteley, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in meetings with institutional investors during the conference. Management's presentation material for this event is posted to the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.investorscommunitybank.com, and available for download.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as "America's Dairyland," and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.