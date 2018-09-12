FANHUA, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Fanhua, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Fanhua, Inc. ("Fanhua" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FANH) on behalf of purchasers of Fanhua American Depositary Receipts ("ADR's") between April 20, 2018 and August 27, 2018, inclusive ("Class Period").



Fanhua (formerly known as CNinsure Inc.) operates an independent insurance agency and brokerage company. The Company provides wealth management, property, casualty, and life products, as well as consumer finance, insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations.

The filed complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies; specifically:

Fanhua engaged in improper business practices, including irregular accounting;



the foregoing practices were intended to benefit Company insiders and overstated Fanhua's financial assets and performance metrics; and



as a result, Fanhua's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 27, 2018, Seligman Investments published an article that described Fanhua as a "questionable company" and detailed a history of alleged fraud within the Company, including accounting irregularities in the Company's second quarter 2018 financial results. The article also described "company insiders" engaging in "self-dealing tactics," and stated that Fanhua's "numerous acquisitions, mostly of other insurance intermediaries . . . are rife with related-party abuses."

On this news, the price of Fanhua ADR's fell $2.75 per share, or 10.52%, to close at $23.40 on August 27, 2018.

