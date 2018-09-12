Zai Lab to Host Conference Call to Discuss its License and Collaboration Agreement with Novocure for Tumor Treating Fields in Greater China

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB), a Shanghai-based innovative biopharmaceutical company, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its exclusive regional license and collaboration agreement with Novocure for Tumor Treating Fields on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. On the call, Zai Lab's senior management team will provide an overview of the transaction.



Investor Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, September 13th, 2018

Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT

Dial-In Details: 1-866-394-4355 (US); 1-314-888-4344 (International); 4006828609 (China)

Conference ID: 9295709

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor section of Zai Lab's website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com. A slide presentation will accompany the webcast and will also be available on the Company's website.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is a Shanghai-based innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases to patients in China and around the world. The company's experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates targeting the fast growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and global unmet medical needs. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its partners' and its own products in order to impact human health worldwide.



