United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Announces Additions to Board of Directors
Washington, DC, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is proud to announce the addition of six new members from the USHCC local chamber community to the Board of Directors. Each new Director will represent six different regions across the country, in a step towards ensuring stronger chamber representation for Hispanic businesses at the national level.
With this addition, the USHCC delivers on its promise to the local chamber community to incorporate the voices of the 4.3 million Hispanic-owned businesses from across the country at the national Board of Directors.
The six new Board members are:
Region 1: Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington
Reuben Franco
President & CEO
Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Region 2: Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South
Dakota, Utah, Wyoming
Lea Márquez Peterson
President & CEO
Greater Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Region 3: Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas
Mayra Pineda
President & CEO
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana
Region 4: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin
Jorge Franco
Chairman, President & CEO
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin
Region 5: Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland,
Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island,
Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia
Jennifer Rodríguez
President & CEO
Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Region 6: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South
Carolina, Tennessee
Yuri Cunza
President & CEO
Nashville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Each new board member underwent a rigorous selection process and reflects the values and principles of the new USHCC: honesty, transparency, a spirit of collaboration, and a vision of a stronger Hispanic business community in America. All applications were assessed by the Local Chamber Ad Hoc committee, in coordination with the Board of Directors.
The Board of Directors is grateful for the local chamber community's involvement throughout this process, making this initiative "by chambers, for chambers" possible. Following the work of the Local Chamber Ad Hoc committee, the USHCC is excited to welcome new perspectives into its national leadership and looks forward to continuing to empower the voices of the local chambers.
About USHCC
The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development, and interests of more than 4.37 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $700 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, please visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.
