Quin Arts Presents 'Art of the Sea' Exhibition, Opening Sept. 20 Co-Curated by DK Johnston and Nicole Ianniello

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quin , located at 57th Street and Sixth Avenue, continues the 5th Anniversary celebration of its popular Quin Arts program with a new exhibition titled, "The Art of the Sea," opening on September 20. Co-curated by DK Johnston and Nicole Ianniello, the exhibition echoes the sentiments of one of the Quin's former residents, painter Marc Chagall, who expressed that "Great art picks up where nature ends." The Art of the Sea explores the depths of water as a central element, through a dynamic range of mediums. The result is a powerful and fluid composition of photography, video, collage works, and silk prints from seven local and international artists including Dan Balilty, Michael Dweck, Michael DiDonna, Delphine Diallo, Adam Guy, Anne Menke, and Ruvan Wijesooriya. The Art of the Sea will be on view in the lobby and other public areas of the hotel through mid-November, 2018.



Wave After the Storm, by Michael Dweck





Each of the artists explores water as a central element of their work, evoking the ebbs, flows, and raw power of water in a range of mediums. Among the works is a 13-screen video wall installation from the artist Dan Balilty. Balilty, a native of Israel, works in both still photo and video formats, drawing both on his artistic and journalistic experience, as he has worked for the Associated Press and Reuters in London. Michael Dweck was born on Long Island, New York and documented the surfing community of Montauk in his acclaimed work of fine arts photography, The End: Montauk, NY, published by Abrams in 2004. His works have appeared in solo photography shows at Sotheby's and a range of gallery exhibitions, while his advertising work has earned a Gold Lion at Cannes, among other honors.

Michael DiDonna was born and raised in New York, going on to receive a BFA in photography and music at Hampshire College. He has combined his interest in film, photography and music in his work, and has also achieved commercial success with clients including Swarovski and Guess Jeans. Delphine Diallo is a Brooklyn-based French and Senegalese visual artist and photographer. She graduated from the Académie Charpentier School of Visual Art in Paris and uses analog and digital photography, collage and illustration, 3D printing and virtual reality technologies as she continues to explore new mediums.

Adam Guy was born in Oahu, but was raised in Kauai, influencing his perceptions of art and nature. Drawing his inspiration from street culture and wide ranging road trips, Guy is a frequent contributor to style blogs and magazines in addition to commercial clients. Anne Menke was born in Germany and has lived and worked in London, Paris and New York City, currently dividing her time between New York and Sayulita, Mexico. Her work has appeared in magazines including W, Esquire, Sports Illustrated, Travel + leisure, Conde Nast Traveler and Vogue. She published the photography book, Our New York in conjunction with Tommy Hilfiger in 2001, and more recently, See the World Beautiful in 2012. Ruvan Wijesooriya was born in Minnesota and combines still photography and video in his art. His work has appeared in group exhibitions ranging from 21° N, 87° W, to Absolut Art Fair and The Last Show as well as Illegal Gallery in New York. He has supported the NY Coalition for the Homeless through auctions of his work.

The curators have also partnered with the Surfrider Foundation to raise awareness through the exhibition about the impacts of global warming on the world's oceans, including rising sea levels and an urgent need for coastal communities to adapt to a changing climate.

For more information on Quin Arts, visit www.thequinhotel.com . Information on pre-show sales is available by emailing dkj@concllc.com . The Quin is managed by Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company whose growing portfolio includes more than 100 properties in gateway cities worldwide.

About The Quin

The Quin, New York City's quintessential luxury lifestyle hotel, is located on the corner of 57th Street and 6th Avenue. At the intersection of art, music, and fashion, its privileged Midtown location provides effortless access to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Museum of Modern Art and Fifth Avenue couture. The Quin melds modern opulence with its rich artistic heritage in each of its 208 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including 28 suites. Guests enjoy urbane and intelligent services from the Quin concierge team, who curate each guest's New York experience, to distinguished amenities such as a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, Apple equipped drawing room, Dux® beds by Duxiana®, and Fresh® Spa Products. Guests can also indulge at The Wayfarer, a classic American grille, located adjacent to the hotel. Renowned architecture and interior design firm, Perkins Eastman, has transposed a contemporary masterpiece on the classical foundation that was once home to cultural icons like pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski and artist Georgia O'Keeffe. The Quin Arts program makes art and its creators accessible, intimately connecting guests with New York culture and its creative community through a bi-monthly exhibition series, interactive artist salons, a remarkable permanent collection, and special features such as a 15-foot high abstract video art wall. Follow the Quin @thequinhotel. Reservations are available at 1-855-447-QUIN (7846) or http://www.thequinhotel.com .

About Highgate:

Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in U.S. gateway markets including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu. Highgate also has an expanding presence in key European markets through properties in London, Paris, Barcelona, Vienna and Prague. Highgate's portfolio of global properties represents an aggregate asset value exceeding $10B and generates over $2B in cumulative revenues. The company provides expert guidance through all stages of the hospitality property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has created a portfolio of bespoke hotel brands and utilizes industry leading proprietary revenue management tools that identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the industry's most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, London, Dallas, Chicago and Seattle. For more information, visit highgate.com.

