Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza to Open Alcoa Location on Monday, September 17

ALCOA, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temperatures may be cooling down but Alcoa's restaurant scene is heating up! Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza , the recognized leader in fast, artisanal pizza, will open on Monday, September 17th at 1053 Hunters Crossing between Walmart and Lowe's by Chick-Fil-A. The new Blaze Pizza will offer free pizzas to anyone who follows Blaze on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or Snapchat on Tuesday, September 18, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.



The new 2,800-square-foot restaurant is the first Blaze Pizza in Alcoa and third in the Knoxville-area. The two other Knoxville-area locations are at Cedar Bluff (113 N Peters Rd.) and Turkey Creek (10978 Parkside Dr.). The Millennial Restaurant Group, the franchisee developing the concept throughout Tennessee, also operates two additional locations in Tennessee, in Murfreesboro (2314 Medical Center Pkwy) and in Brentwood (7011 Executive Center Dr.). The new Alcoa restaurant includes seating for nearly 90 inside and over 30 on an outdoor patio. Hours of operation are 11:00 am to 10:00 pm Monday through Thursday and 11:00 am to 10:30 pm Friday and Saturday. The new Blaze Pizza has also created 45 local jobs.

Blaze Pizza serves up artisanal pies that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's generously-sized, personal signature pizzas - or create their own - all for around $8. Every pizza boasts made-from-scratch dough crafted in-house daily, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open-flame oven that cooks pizzas in just three minutes. For guests with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, and tree-nut free pesto. The new restaurant will also offer a selection of beer.

"We have received such a warm welcome since we opened our first Knoxville location in 2014," said Russ Claxton, General Manager for Blaze Pizza in Alcoa. "That's why we are so excited to be opening our next Blaze Pizza right here in Alcoa. Guests love our high-quality ingredients, diverse and healthy options, and welcoming staff – and we love seeing their smiling faces in our dining room!"

Blaze Pizza looks forward to building strong roots within the Alcoa community. The restaurant has developed a fundraiser program that returns 20% of an event's proceeds back to local organizations and will be partnering with local schools, sports clubs and other groups to host regular fundraising events. For more information on fundraising, visit: www.blazepizza.com/fundraising .

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint", serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. With fans lining up each day for their custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, house-made lemonades and s'more pies, the innovative fast-casual concept has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant chains in the country. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, "clean" ingredients – all for about $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

Recently named the #1 "Brand of the Year" in the Fast Casual Top 100, Blaze Pizza has built momentum and developed a cult-like following as it expands across the country. The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner, Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

