The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NVRO, SKX and CRON

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 to July 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Nevro Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the NVRO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-form?wire=3

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Class Period: October 20, 2017 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

During the class period, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the SKX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/skechers-u-s-a-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRON)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 to August 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

According to the complaint, Cronos Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the size of Cronos' distribution agreements with the Canadian provinces was relatively small; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Cronos' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading, and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 30, 2018, Citron Research published an article entitled "Cronos: The Dark Side of Cannabis Space," alleging, among other things, that the Company has been "deceiving the investing public by purposely not disclosing the size of its distribution agreements with provinces – unlike every other major cannabis player" and that this was because "the agreements are so small that they could never justify the premium investors are paying for the stock." On this news, Cronos' share price fell over 28%, to close at $9.12 per share on August 30, 2018.

Get additional information about the CRON lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cronos-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.