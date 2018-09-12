Sourcely Appoints Jeff Mandell as Board Advisor

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sourcely Holdings, Inc., a leader in aftermarket mobile device parts and services, today announced that telecom and consumer electronics industry veteran, Jeff Mandell has joined the company as Board Advisor.



Mandell brings more than 25 years of experience in establishing and building businesses internationally in the mobile/wireless, consumer electronics, software & services and e-commerce markets.

"Jeff Mandell brings a wealth of knowledge, strategic relationships, and a proven track record of pioneering profitable new businesses in the mobile device and value-added services space," said Nima Nojoumi, Sourcely co-founder and CEO. "His global reach and experience is a great fit for where we are headed and we are grateful to have his support to help us achieve our next phase of growth."

Mandell brings a broad range of business experience in the mobile devices and value-added services space from leading organizations, including large global corporations, private equity-backed companies, and venture-backed start-ups. His work with growth companies includes helping identify, create, and commercialize new businesses in addition to overall corporate strategy.

Mandell is currently a board advisor to several early-stage growth companies focused on data analytics, communications and telecommunications, and an industry advisor to Silverwood Partners investment bankers.

"Sourcely has been able to accomplish remarkable results in the growing mobile device aftermarket space, and I am excited to work closely with Nima and the Board of Directors, to help significantly scale the business," said Mandell. "Many of the high growth opportunity areas in front of Sourcely are those that I have considerable experience with, so I am very confident I can help build on the exceptional progress that has been made by the team, and accelerate success."

Mandell recently served as Executive Vice President for Wacom, where he led a global transformation of the $500 million branded pen-based display and tablet business, and oversaw two business units with a staff of 250 professionals operating across six continents.

Mandell previously held executive leadership roles at mobile services company Brightstar (a Softbank Company), including President of Mobile Accessories and acting COO on a new venture between Softbank and Brightstar. He also led global new business development for Brightstar during a period the company grew from $3B to $8B, and was instrumental in helping the company diversify into value-added services including handset insurance, and buy-back & re-marketing of pre-owned devices.

He also served in various executive roles at Ericsson, Arcsoft and Epson.

About Sourcely

Founded in 2015 in Phoenix, Ariz., Sourcely Holdings, Inc., is a leading value-added solutions provider to the secondary mobile device industry. We actively control the supply chain to consistently deliver the right parts with the right quality to meet the exacting needs of our clients and their customers. Sourcely also provides unique services to build our customers' business, including industry education, marketing support and access to a community of similar repair businesses across the country, all backed by a strong leadership and execution team committed to delighting our customers and elevating the mobile repair industry. www.sourcely.com

