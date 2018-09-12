Cemtrex to Present SmartDesk at BraveIT 2018

Farmingdale, NY, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX , CETXP , CETXW ), a leading global technology and manufacturing company, today announced the sponsorship of BraveIT 2018 and will be showcasing their highly anticipated flagship smart device, the SmartDesk . The event will be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018 from 11:30AM to 5:30PM at the Revel Fulton Market in Chicago. The highly anticipated SmartDesk will be on-site and representatives from Cemtrex will be on-hand to assist in demonstrations.



Cemtrex's SmartDesk is poised to be the most advanced workstation on the market. With a blend of futuristic hardware and groundbreaking productivity software, the SmartDesk delivers an efficient user experience in a luxurious package. With a 72-inch, high resolution multi-touch display (with integrated proprietary touch and touchless gestures as well as the ability to draw and scan documents directly on the desk), wireless connectivity for full access to the cloud and next generation wireless charging capabilities for mobile devices, the SmartDesk is the next step in the evolution of the modern workplace.

"BraveIT hosts world-class technology leaders who are constantly looking for ways to help people, businesses, and industries to optimize, making it an ideal platform to demonstrate our workstation's unparalleled capabilities," said Cemtrex's CEO and Chairman, Saagar Govil. "The SmartDesk was designed with maximum efficiency in mind, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to demo the SmartDesk at BraveIT so attendees can see first hand all the capabilities it has to offer."

To learn more and stay updated about SmartDesk, please visit www.smartestdesk.com.

BraveIT, a Tierpoint event, is an interactive, thought leadership and networking event that unifies over 300 IT leaders, partners, and peers to address shared challenges such as cybersecurity to business continuity and stay current with industry innovations and best practices.

Cemtrex, Inc. ( CETX ) is a world leading multi-industry company that provides a wide array of solutions to meet today's technology challenges. Cemtrex provides manufacturing services of advanced custom engineered electronics, extensive industrial services, integrated hardware and software solutions, virtual and augmented reality applications, monitoring instruments for industrial processes and environmental compliance, and systems for controlling particulates and other regulated pollutants. The Company also develops its own proprietary IoT and wearable devices.

