Mspark Announces Stacey Sedbrook as Vice President, Brand Sales

HELENA, Ala., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, has hired Stacey Sedbrook as Vice President, Brand Sales.



In her new role, Stacey will lead the Mspark National Sales Team that specializes in growing business with major brand companies. Through her leadership, her team will focus on working with these brand clients to understand their unique needs and provide insight on how to produce needle-moving results using direct mail as a key component of the marketing mix.

"I am thrilled about the addition of Stacey to the leadership of our National Sales Team," commented Greg Bogich, Senior Vice President, National Accounts at Mspark. "She has a wealth of experience that will help successfully lead this team while providing valuable insights and partnership to our clients."

Stacey brings more than 18 years of experience working with sales, marketing and business development. Prior to joining Mspark, she held Senior and Vice President level roles with McClatchy, BIA/Kelsey and GateHouse Media. Stacey holds a Master of Science from University of Denver and a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Colorado.

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise – to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27.4 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

