Vision Source Expands Senior Leadership Team with Addition of Amir Khoshnevis OD

KINGWOOD, Texas, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Source has announced that effective January 1, 2019, Dr. Amir Khoshnevis will join the Vision Source leadership team as executive vice president and chief clinical officer. Dr. Khoshnevis will work alongside leaders such as Founder Dr. Glenn Ellisor, Dr. Bobby Christensen, Dr. John McCall, and Dr. Paul Williams to ensure that the voice and vision of the private practice optometrist continue to guide the network.

As the Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Khoshnevis will add his insights and expertise as Vision Source continues to lead private practice optometry. "We are fortunate to have Dr. Khoshnevis in this new senior leadership position," said Vision Source Founder Glenn Ellisor, OD. "He is one of the brightest minds in our profession and is genuinely passionate about helping private practices reach their full potential."

Dr. Khoshnevis has held appointments and positions with numerous national health care entities. He is the recipient of several awards including the Vision Monday and Review of Optometric Business 2011 Optometric Business Innovator and Philanthropist of the Year by Optometry Giving Sight.

A successful practitioner in Charlotte, North Carolina Dr. Khoshenevis joined Vision Source in 2003. With a relentless passion for private practice optometry, Dr. Khoshenevis stepped into several leadership roles at Vision Source, which included assuming the role of administrator for North Carolina in 2004. Additionally, Dr. Khoshnevis has served on the administrator advisory board since 2014 and continues to act as the Senior Advisor to the leadership team.

"I see this new role as a greater call to service. My goal is to bring optometric perspective and to create alignment with practice-level needs," said Dr. Amir Khoshnevis, OD. "Vision Source is in a position to not only improve the lives and practices of our respected member optometrists but also to influence the future of private practice optometry. I firmly believe OD-owned, private practice modality delivers the very best in full-scope optometric care. As executive vice president and chief clinical officer, it is my job to look for opportunities to advance, promote, and protect this important aspect of our profession."

"As a leader in the eyecare industry, Vision Source is dedicated to empowering our member doctors to help perpetuate private practice optometry for generations to come," said Vision Source President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Greenwood. "Dr. Khoshnevis brings extensive experience and a high caliber of expertise that will enhance our offerings, support Vision Source practices, and benefit every member. We are honored to add his energy, enthusiasm, and genuine passion for private practice optometry to our senior leadership team."

"I am elated that Amir will be taking on an expanded role within Vision Source," said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Duncan. "His demonstrated passion for the profession is firmly aligned with our company mission. Additionally, Amir's forward-thinking clinical experiences and perspectives will help us continue to lead the way for private practice optometry."

About Vision Source

Founded in 1991, Vision Source is North America's largest network of independent optometrists consisting of over 4,700 optometrists. The clinicians in the Vision Source network enjoy access to newly evolving patient channels, including an expanding list of leading medical groups and integrated health systems with whom Vision Source optometrists collaborate. Additionally, members benefit from a wide range of innovative technologies, practice management tools, strategic marketing, and purchasing power. Leveraging these tools, the clinicians offer comprehensive eye care to their patients delivering an industry leading patient experience. For more information, call 888-558-2020 or visit www.visionsource.com.

