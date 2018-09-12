BERNINA of America's WeAllSew Blog introduces the National Sewing Month Challenge

Four weekly challenges September 3rd, 10th, 17th & 24 with weekly prizes:

Fans who enter all four challenges have a chance at the grand prize, a BERNINA 215 Simply Red



AURORA, Ill., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to announce that its blog, WeAllSew (www.WeAllSew.com) is celebrating National Sewing Month with its fans by offering four weekly challenges on September 3, 10, 17 and 24 and a chance to win weekly prizes and a grand prize, the BERNINA 215 Simply Red. To participate, fans need to upload their entry to the WeAllSew Community section (https://weallsew.com/community/campaign/national-sewing-month-challenge) "National Sewing Month Challenge 2018" for a chance to win one of the weekly prizes. Fans who enter all four weekly challenges will automatically be entered for a chance to win the grand prize, a BERNINA 215 Simply Red (B 215 Simply Red) - (https://www.bernina.com/en-US/Products-US/BERNINA-products/Sewing-Quilting-and-Embroidery/BERNINA-2-Series/BERNINA-215-Simply-Red).

"National Sewing Month was declared on September 21, 1982 at which time it was proclaimed that tens of millions of Americans sew at home. We know that today sewists are still making garments, quilts, crafts, and DIY projects and we'd like to recognize the evolution of sewing by supporting our online community and showing appreciation by offering interesting prizes that will add value to upcoming projects and the chance to win a BERNINA 215 Simply Red."

The National Sewing Month Challenge is open to legal residents of the United States in all 50 states who are 18-years of age or older, who have an email address and Internet access. To qualify for the BERNINA 215 Simply Red, the fan must enter the four weekly challenges. The Sweepstakes officially ends at midnight on September 30. Weekly prizes include the golden BERNINA 125th Anniversary Foot #1 https://www.bernina.com/en-US/Products-US/BERNINA-products/Accessories/Presser-Feet/General-sewing/Gold-Plated-Presser-Foot-1); a pair of Tula Pink 6" bent trimmer micro-serrated shears; one Olfa 45mm ergonomic rotary cutter and a pair of Tula Pink 8" fabric shears.

WeAllSew (www.weallsew.com) is a unique online community where sewists and crafters from around the country can share their passion for sewing and creating. The blog offers projects, tips and tricks, a Community section where sewists can share their projects, online shopping and a newsletter. For more information about WeAllSew blog offerings, visit www.WeAllSew.com.

The B 215 Simply Red offers Swiss-engineered quality and the option to add a wide range of BERNINA accessories at an affordable price. It's a user-friendly machine that has a distinctive BERNINA look with its sleek white body and red accents, and it can easily handle thick layers of fabric and perform a multitude of creative techniques. Features include a built-in needle threader, thread cutter, backlit LCD, and direct-select keypad for accessing 11 stitch patterns including a buttonhole.

The B 215 Simply Red lets users easily vary stitch length, stitch width and needle position for expanded sewing options. In addition, the most commonly used practical stitches can be set at the touch of a button using the large, clear icons next to the direct-selection keys displaying the stitch. The B 215 Simply Red also offers a sewing speed of up to 900 stitches per minute that can be reduced to half-tempo, giving beginners full control, and the needle can be set to stop up or down in the fabric. Additionally, the built-in needle threader lets users quickly rethread the machine when changing spools. Other features include a four-step buttonhole and a darning program. For more information, visit www.bernina.com/2series.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA's leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA's WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.

