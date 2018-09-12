12th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Honors Veterans with Performances from Jimmy Carr, Eric Church, Jim Gaffigan, Seth Meyers, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top comedians and musical artists will unite for the 12th annual Stand Up for Heroes (SUFH) event at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Monday, November 5th. Jimmy Carr, Eric Church, Jim Gaffigan, Seth Meyers, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, and other surprise guests will take the stage to honor our nation's post-9/11 impacted veterans and their families, and raise funds and awareness to support the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF).



Stand Up for Heroes, one of New York's most anticipated nights of hope, healing and laughter, is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) and the New York Comedy Festival (NYCF), and is brought to you by Veterans on Wall Street, supported by founding sponsor GFI Group Inc. the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation and Craig Newmark Philanthropies.

Eleven years ago, Bob and Lee Woodruff partnered with New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox to launch Stand Up for Heroes to recognize and honor the incredible resilience and continuing recovery of our nation's wounded veterans and their families. To date, SUFH has raised more than $45 million to create long-lasting, positive outcomes for our nation's injured veterans, service members and their families through the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

"As Lee and I began our own journey of recovery from my injuries, we were inspired and committed to do something in return for those who risk so much and ask for so little," said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "Stand Up for Heroes was our way to come together with our veterans and their families so that we could laugh, heal and share in the incredible stories that have defined this movement."

"Stand Up for Heroes is an incredible example of the healing powers of music and laughter," said Caroline Hirsch, founder of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway and a Bob Woodruff Foundation board member. "We are proud to commend our veterans, and are thrilled to present the event, which wouldn't be possible without the time and dedication from all of the performers and supporters of the organization over the years."

For over a decade, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has been a change-maker in the veteran community for over a decade, forging partnerships and uniting leaders at the highest levels of government, military, business and philanthropy. Since its start, BWF has invested more than $55 million to find, fund and shape the most innovative programs supporting our heroes, touching the lives of veterans and their families across the country. In 2017, the foundation awarded $4.7 million in grants to nearly 50 programs.

"Every year I look forward to spending time with our veterans and their families at Stand Up for Heroes – connectedness and community are essential to help them thrive after their time in uniform," said Anne Marie Dougherty, executive director of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "This event is our chance to "stand together," reminding our veterans that they are not alone in this journey."

Beyond the laughs, the audience at SUFH can look forward to inspiring moments and entertaining surprises while spending an evening recognizing the men and women who have served and protected our nation. The night is an opportunity for the Veterans and their families to truly enjoy themselves and stand proud during an evening of laughs, inspiration, and celebration.

Over the past 11 years, comedians and performers including Stephen Colbert, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O'Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Ray Romano and Robin Williams have taken the stage to advocate for our extraordinary service members.

Tickets for Stand Up for Heroes go on sale tomorrow at 12:00PM EST through bobwoodrufffoundation.org, nycomedyfestival.com or ticketmaster.com. For those unable to attend, an online auction offers a variety of high-end experiences and items for bid. Corporate sponsor packages and VIP benefit packages can be purchased by emailing sufh@bobwoodrufffoundation.org.

Stand Up for Heroes kicks off the New York Comedy Festival which takes place at some of New York City's most prestigious venues. Among those who will headline this year's festival are Bill Burr, Jimmy Carr, David Cross, Desus & Mero, Dan Harmon's Harmontown, Gabriel Iglesias, Jim Jefferies, Anthony Jeselnik, Jo Koy, Bert Kreischer, Marc Maron, Jason Mewes, Tracy Morgan, Conan O'Brien, Yvonne Orji, Bryan Safi and Erin Gibson's Throwing Shade, and Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski. Additional performers and shows will be announced in the coming months. In addition to presenting the very best stand-up, the NYCF has celebrated comedy in all its forms by featuring a myriad of diverse programming that includes podcasts and radio broadcasts, conversations, panel discussions, improv and sketch comedy, film screenings and art installations.

The NYCF is made possible by its partners: Citi, Sam Adams, iHeart Radio, NYC Media and Entertainment, New York Magazine, New York Post, Rolling Stone, SiriusXM, Variety and Vulture.

Additional Stand Up for Heroes sponsors include: Ann G. & James B. Ritchey Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, HBO, Vehicles for Veterans, and The Walt Disney Company.





ABOUT STAND UP FOR HEROES

Stand Up for Heroes launched in 2007 as the brainchild of Bob and Lee Woodruff and New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox, and is one of New York's most anticipated nights of hope, healing and laughter, honoring our nation's injured veterans and their families. Since its inception in 2007, SUFH has raised more than $45 million to create long-lasting, positive outcomes for our nation's injured veterans, service members and their families. Stand Up for Heroes continues to expand and grow due to its remarkable success. Beginning at Town Hall, the event moved to the Beacon Theater in 2010, and to the Theater at Madison Square Garden in 2013. Over the past 11 years, comedians and performers including Stephen Colbert, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O'Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Ray Romano and Robin Williams have taken the stage to advocate for our extraordinary service members.

Stand Up for Heroes is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) and the New York Comedy Festival (NYCF).

ABOUT THE BOB WOODRUFF FOUNDATION

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans. To date, BWF has invested more than $55 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members and their family members, across the nation. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK COMEDY FESTIVAL

Now in its fifteenth year, the New York Comedy Festival is produced by Carolines on Broadway in association with TBS. The festival has featured the country's top comedians, including Judd Apatow, Hannibal Buress, Bill Burr, Margaret Cho, Billy Crystal, Larry David, Ricky Gervais, Kathy Griffin, Kevin Hart, John Leguizamo, Norm Macdonald, Bill Maher, Tig Notaro, Nick Offerman, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes, to name a few. In 2007, the festival launched the "Stand Up for Heroes" event to benefit The Bob Woodruff Foundation, which has featured performances by Stephen Colbert, Ricky Gervais, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, John Mulaney, Trevor, Noah, John Oliver, Conan O'Brien, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ray Romano, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, and Robin Williams, among others. To date, the "Stand Up for Heroes" events have raised over $45 million. For more information please visit the NYCF website, like the NYCF Facebook page, and follow the NYCF on Twitter, @NYComedyFest.

Attachments

Kate Cook Bob Woodruff Foundation 646.762.2286 katherine.cook@bobwoodrufffoundation.org Nicole Milazzo New York Comedy Festival | 5W PR 212.999.5585 NYCF@5wpr.com