SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Engility Holdings Inc. to Science Applications International Corp. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Engility Holdings Inc. ("Engility" or the "Company") (NYSE:EGL) stock prior to September 10, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Engility to Science Applications International Corp. ("SAIC") (NYSE:SAIC). Under the terms of the transaction, Engility shareholders will receive 0.450 shares of SAIC common stock for each share of Engility stock they own. Based on the closing price of SAIC stock on September 7, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $40.44 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/engility-holdings-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Engility merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Engility breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether SAIC is underpaying for Engility shares, thus unlawfully harming Engility shareholders.

