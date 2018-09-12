Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Announced Today That the Company Has Appointed a New CFO and Director, Will be Renewing Its Lumber and Carbon Business in Brazil, and Has Completed Its Business Plan for the Colorado Plantations and Lab

MIAMI, FL, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. – ( the "Company") (www.azflus.com) (OTC:AZFL), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, Industrial High CBD Hemp and CBD Products and the certification and sales of carbon credits, today announced that the Company has hired Mr. Carlos Martinez as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Martinez will also be a new Board Member and head the new Financial Committee for the Company working out of the Company headquarters in Miami. The Company announced that more officer and director appointments are imminent once the screening and interview process for a new CEO and COO have been completed.



The Company also announced that it will be renewing its wood products production business in Manaus and in the state of Rondonia, Brazil, with operators there in the process of closing new purchase orders with top of the line lumber companies that purchase these products in the USA and the EU. The Company further announced that it has completed its new Business Plans for a Colorado Industrial High CBD Hemp Plantation and products laboratory that will be presented to qualified investors that have already been pre-selected and have shown interest in participating in funding this new lab project.

Ricardo Cortez, Company Chairman of Amazonas Florestal, Ltd., said, "Company management is very pleased to have included the services of CFO Carlos Martinez this week. Carlos comes with a vast experience directing large projects such as those that the Company is now lining up for future business and has been officer and director at several large well-known banking institutions as a top financial officer for more than 30 years. We are screening applicants for other officer positions that will be announced in the coming weeks. This new team will evaluate all of the business and funding opportunities available to the company and direct our operatives to renew the wood business in Brazil and to present qualified investors with the new business plan for Colorado."

In other company news, Mr. Cortez said, "The Company invites any interested investors willing to participate at ground zero in the Hemp and CBD business in Colorado to communicate your interest to us at by email at: azflorestal@outlook.com. This is a very exciting project and a unique investment opportunity that begins with property and greenhouses for plant development in proven certified genetics and growth methods and culminates with a products lab and the formulation and marketing of a wide assortment of new products. We feel confident that Cannabis, Hemp and CBD inclusive, is one of if not the fastest growing agricultural industry in the world today and that being a part of it now is essential to have a good piece of the market in the future. We have seen the legalization process take off around Latin America, where we have many connections and speak the language, that make for an interesting combination when placing new CBD products on those markets. Uruguay and Chile have already opened up and Brazil, Peru and Mexico appear to be primed for legalization soon. An assortment of financial analysts agree in predicting that this industry will grow 6- or 7-fold in the next decade."

Also, the Company announced that it will continue the market development of Balance CBD as its spearhead brand for placing its CBD products on the market in preparation for the increased amounts that should become available for market next year. The Company remains in final negotiations for the purchase of another brand that already has made further advances in its customer base and market development. The Company will develop both brands in different niche markets.

In other Company news, the website www.azflusa.com has been hacked presumably by its developers and the company has had to take the site down. New management is of the opinion that the site was already old and misdirected, mostly focused on forest preservation, an activity in which the company is only unofficially active as it does protect the rainforest properties in its asset base but receives no compensation for that activity as of yet. Plans to place the properties in a UN Program known as REDD+ for their preservation and to qualify for carbon offset credits are underway and will form part of the new site : www.azflus.com, however, the main focus will be the High CBD Hemp Industry, CBD products that will be sold through the site and the Forest Products Industry. The Company expects to launch the site in the coming weeks and will announce it promptly to press.

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits and the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related high CBD products in the U.S. and internationally.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas's goal is to become a leader in sustainable forest management and preservation, creating revenue while protecting the biodiversity of the rainforest ecosystem and enhancing the lives of the people who live in it. Through a strategy of selective harvesting, certification and sale of carbon, biomass and biofuel production, and conservation incentives, Amazonas Florestal Ltd. intends to help protect one of the world's greatest natural resources and show how its preservation can be a profitable activity. Visit the Company at: www.azflus.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the Company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Contact: Amazonas Florestal Ltd Email: info@azflus.com Web: www.azflus.com