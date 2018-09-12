Salvatore Buccellato Announced as Lampix CRO

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lampix announced today that Salvatore Buccellato has been appointed as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). He joins the New York team with experience in the institutional e-commerce trading space, customized technology delivery, and liquidity solutions for high frequency traders, brokerage firms, and buy-side money managers across a variety of CFD, FX, and precious metal products.



Most notably, Buccellato founded and served as CEO for Gallant Capital and Gallant VPS. Both companies were acquired for a value of over ten million. The latter was acquired by Beeks FX to form one of the largest virtual private server (VPS) providers in Retail FX.

"Salvatore has a proven track record of success, and he will be a great asset to our upcoming PIX token airdrop which commemorates the one year mark of Lampix's initial coin offering (ICO). It's incredibly important that we have someone accomplished at the helm of our very significant milestone," Lampix Founder George Popescu said. "He has demonstrated a strong aptitude for helping clients develop and enhance revenue streams. We are excited to expand on this skillset to our broader business as we enter the next phase of growth in 2018 and beyond."

The award-winning augmented reality (AR) technology company has been steadily growing, and currently employs over 30 employees globally. It is currently gearing up to ship its newly re-designed hardware to developers in November. It is one of the extremely rare blockchain projects that offers a physical product for purchase with tokens or fiat.

Buccellato said, "I'm excited to be a part of such a dynamic company. I'm looking forward to increasing its breadth of engagement within the AR industry, building out B2B scalable models, and launching the new Lampix as a Service (LaaS) at this year's Restaurant Innovation Summit in November."

As CRO, Buccellato will lead strategic efforts and oversee partnerships. He will improve underlying business processes and provide the support needed for significant growth in multiple verticals including the retail, restaurant, office collaboration and industrial sectors.

"Marketers and advertisers can no longer ignore the massive opportunities augmented reality presents for conversion, engagement and brand growth. Digi-Capital has forecasted AR revenue to reach 120 billion by 2020. Lampix will focus on developing these user-driven solutions for unique needs to create lasting revenue generation beyond 2020," said Buccellato.

About Lampix

Lampix is an award-winning augmented reality technology company that combines their proprietary object-sensing software platform with an advanced smart projector and camera system. Lampix recognizes hands, objects, and documents bridging the gap between the physical and the digital with universal and communal augmented data. The company's largest customers include Bloomberg, BMW, Nespresso, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Lampix was named winner of Highway 1 (2016), the AR/VR category in the Accelerator Pitch event at SXSW (2017), and was named Best Augmented Reality Display by Next Reality (2017).